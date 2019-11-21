Former senior National Security Council official Fiona Hill claimed while testifying during the impeachment inquiry Thursday “some” members of the House Intelligence Committee appear to believe Russia did not try to meddle in the 2016 election — a veiled reference to Republicans on the committee.

Hill testified in her opening statement, which was distributed to media before the hearing began:

Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.

Top Republican on the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), challenged her claim during his own opening statement, which he delivered before her.

Holding up a thick report, Nunes reminded Hill that Republicans on the committee investigated allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and produced a 240-page report on the matter.

“I’d also like to take a quick moment on an assertion Ms. Hill made in the statement that she submitted to this committee in which she claimed that some committee members deny that Russia meddled in the 2016 election,” he said.

“As I noted in my opening statement on Wednesday, that in March 2018 Intelligence Committee Republicans published the results of a yearlong investigation into Russian meddling. The 240-page report analyzed the 2016 Russian meddling campaign, the U.S. government reaction to it, Russian campaigns in other countries, and provided specific recommendations to improve American election security,” Nunes said.

He added that Democrats refused to sign on to the report and issued their own filled with “collusion conspiracy theories.”

“I’d like to submit for the record a copy of our report, titled ‘Report on Russian Active Measures,'” he concluded.

Nunes also says contrary to former NSC official Fiona Hill's accusation that some members of the Intelligence Committee don't believe Russians meddled in the election, Republican members published a 240-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election in March 2018. pic.twitter.com/L7uU255Upw — Kristina Wongsgiving 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 21, 2019

Follow Breitbart News’ @Kristina_Wong.