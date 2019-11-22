Freshman Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) said Thursday night that he remains “concerned” about impeachment “tearing the country apart.”

Rep. Van Drew and Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) were two House Democrats to vote against a resolution that would formalize the rules and proceedings surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Congressman Van Drew explained during a two-hour teleconference call with constituents Thursday night that although he remains concerned about the White House’s actions, he believes that impeachment may fracture the nation.

The New Jersey Democrat said, “My thoughts are certainly we have concerns about some of the activities that have taken place in the White House. I understand how people are so concerned about it. I’m also concerned, but also about we are tearing the country apart.”

Rep. Van Drew represents one of the 18 congressional districts that flipped blue during the 2018 midterm elections and President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Van Drew said most of Democrats’ efforts have focused on impeachment rather than helping Americans. The New Jersey Democrat said he has yet to see any impeachable crimes coming from the White House.

“We are a country where we can love each other, take care of each other and move forward and do good. There are so many issues we need to take care of,” Van Drew asserted.

Van Drew stated that he does not believe that the Senate will convict President Trump.

Rep. Van Drew also said, “What’s going to happen here he is gong [sic] to be impeached (in the House) and in the Senate I personally … do not even think there is a chance he is going to be convicted. In fact no one has ever been convicted.”

The New Jersey representative said he remains an independent voice in the Democrat party.

“I don’t think anything would bother you about my voting record at all,” Van Drew said. “When I run, I will have Republicans beat me up pretty fierce. They know that I am still a Democrat. A blue dog, a person who stands up and says what he believes. Sometimes not going along with the party… but that’s okay.”

In contrast to Rep. Van Drew, Congressman Max Rose (D-NY) said Friday that he backed the impeachment of President Trump after it was “clear” the Trump administration would obstruct and lie to prevent any Democrat investigation into Trump’s conversations with Ukrainian leaders.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.