President Donald Trump ridiculed Fox News hosts after they claimed Friday in an interview with the president they did not know the identity of the so-called “whistleblower” who kicked off the impeachment investigation.

In an exchange with Fox & Friends, Trump said he knew exactly who the whistleblower was and looked forward to hearing him testify to the Senate impeachment trial if the Democrats actually voted to impeach him.

Later in the interview, co-host Steve Doocy clarified the network’s position on the whistleblower’s identity.

“Let me just interrupt for a second, Mr. President, you said we know the whistleblower, we’ve seen names on the internet, we have no idea who the whistleblower is,” Doocy said.

“Right,” co-host Brian Kilmeade added.

Trump replied immediately, “No, I don’t believe, Steve…”

As Doocy protested, Trump continued, “I don’t think that Steve has ever told a lie — Ainsley, Brian — in his life but that one I’m sort of thinking…”

“We’ve seen names online, but Mr. President, we don’t have any verification,” Doocy replied.

“Yeah, and it doesn’t matter anyway, we’re not going to use it,” Kilmeade added.

“Forget the verification,” Trump replied, “you know exactly who it is … but I like that you say that.”