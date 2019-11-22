Former National Security Council member Fiona Hill condemned criticism of leftist billionaire George Soros as antisemitic during her impeachment hearing testimony on Thursday.

When asked by Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoothi if attacks on George Soros were “antisemitic,” she agreed.

She pointed out the history of government officials attacking Jews as disloyal as far back as the early 1900s, citing “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a Russian forgery that claimed Jews had a secret plot to subvert and control other nations.

“This is the longest-running antisemitic trope that we have in history and the trope against Mr. George Soros was also created for political purposes,” she said. “This is the new ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion.'”

Hill was a member of the board of Soros’s Open Society Institute from 2000-2006 on Russian and European affairs.

As Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak has written, criticism of Soros’s leftist policies and causes should not be automatically branded as antisemitic, even though he has faced those kinds of attacks.

Soros has also funded organizations that often oppose Israel, such as J Street, as well as other far-left groups whose views on Israel have themselves been criticized as antisemitic.

Hill admitted during her testimony that she was planning to write an article criticizing the conspiracy theories surrounding Soros.

“I’ve actually intended to write something about this before I was actually invited into the administration because it’s an absolute outrage,” she said.

Hill responded to attacks that she was a “globalist leftist insider,” adding that “my co-workers would be very surprised to hear this.”

She admitted, however, that she was a “leftist” in the European definition of the word.

Hill was first tapped for the Trump White House by National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, before H.R. McMaster took over the job, ultimately bringing her in from the Brookings Institute to serve President Trump on the White House National Security Council as a top adviser on Russia and Europe.

Hill resigned her position at the National Security Council in June 2019 and departed the Trump White House in August.