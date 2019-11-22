Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Teenage Boy, Grandmother

An illegal alien who is accused of killing a teenage boy and a grandmother in a North Carolina drunk driving crash was previously deported twice from the United States.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, a 35-year-old illegal alien, is accused of killing 15-year-old Ethan Handley and 65-year-old Marjory Howell Wagner while allegedly driving drunk at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Jaurez-Antunez also allegedly injured Hailey Wagner — a newly crowned teen beauty queen in Garner, North Carolina — and her brother, Stephen. Both are in stable condition but suffered severe neck injuries.

“I knew instantly that my grandma had died because I was in the passengers’ seat and she was all leaned back in her chair and I reached over to touch her stomach,” Hailey’s brother told ABC 11. “I knew she wasn’t moving and she wasn’t moving. So I knew she had died. But it was probably the next day that I found out about Ethan and Hailey’s injuries.”

Now, the Angel Family has been left mourning and remembering their friend Ethan and their grandmother.

“He could always make you laugh,” Hailey told ABC 11 of Ethan. No matter what situation you’re in. He was very good at understanding, great at listening.

“She was everybody’s grandma,” Stephen said. “She’s just always there for you.”

According to the Department of Justice, Jaurez-Antunez has already been deported from the U.S. twice. The illegal alien has now been charged with felony illegal re-entry and has been placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer so that if he is released from prison at any time, he will be turned over to federal agents for arrest and deportation.

In the fatal drunk driving case, Jaurez-Antunez has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by vehicle.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.