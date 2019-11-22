Warren answered a question about the ongoing partisan impeachment hearing during Wednesday evening’s Democrat debate and mentioned Ambassador Gordon Sondland – a key witness of the Democrats who testified that Trump told him, “I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo” – and contended he landed his position due to his status as a big donor.

She said:

But I want to add one more part based on today’s testimony, and that is, how did Ambassador Sondland get there? You know, this is not a man who had any qualifications, except one: He wrote a check for a million dollars. And that tells us about what’s happening in Washington, the corruption, how money buys its way into Washington. You know, I raised this months ago about the whole notion that donors think they’re going to get ambassadorships on the other side. And I’ve taken a pledge. Anyone who wants to give me a big donation, don’t ask to be an ambassador, because I’m not going to have that happen. I asked everyone who’s running for president to join me in that and not a single person has so far. I hope what we saw today during the testimony means lots of people will sign on and say we are not going to give away these ambassador posts to the highest bidder.

She also released an ad, reiterating the point she made during the debate. Warren states in the ad:

At the center of Donald Trump’s crimes and chaos is the millionaire donor he made an ambassador Republicans and Democrats have been rewarding big donors with cushy ambassadorships like this for years. It’s Washington corruption at its worst. When I’m president, that stops. I’m the only candidate running who’s made this promise. I’ll never give ambassadorships to unqualified donors just because they wrote me fat checks.

However, Warren did not seem to take issue with the concept during Obama’s tenure, confirming his nominees who held no diplomatic experience. One of those nominees included Hollywood producer Colleen Bell, whose experience amounted to raising $2 million for Obama’s campaigns. Despite that, he nominated her to be the ambassador to Hungary.

“During her confirmation hearing, Bell failed to name a single strategic interest the United States has in Hungary,” as the Washington Free Beacon reported. Nevertheless, Warren confirmed her.

More via Free Beacon:

Warren has yet to publicly address the reasoning behind her previous votes that directly contradict the position she outlines in her presidential platform.