Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he chooses to officially jump into the presidential race, nor will he take a presidential salary should he win the Democrat nomination and defeat President Trump, according to reports.

Bloomberg’s chief adviser, Howard Wolfson, confirmed this week that Bloomberg, who has a net worth over $50 billion, will not accept political donations, should he formally jump into the presidential race.

“He has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start,” Wolfson stated. “He cannot be bought.”

He added that Bloomberg “is wholly independent of special interests, will not take a dime in any contribution, and never has in any of his three races.”

However, Bloomberg’s refusal to accept donations “would make it impossible for Bloomberg to participate in any sanctioned Democratic debates,” per the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) requirements.