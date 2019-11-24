Democrat Susie Lee: Trump Engaged in ‘Abuse of Power’

Freshman swing-district Democrat Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) said Saturday that President Donald Trump committed “clear obstruction” and “abuse of power” during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rep. Lee said at a town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, that she was upholding her oath to the Constitution when she voted to approve an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Lee explained, “I don’t think [the Framers] had any idea that we would be talking about Twitter and email and Ukraine in 2019 when they crafted the articles of our Constitution. But what they did have was a belief that democracies live or die by the integrity of their elections.”

The Nevada Democrat also described President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky as a “clear obstruction” and “abuse of power.”

Rep. Lee represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. President Trump and congressional hope to flip at least 19 of these swing districts so that they could retake the House majority.

Rep. Lee said that President Trump’s decision to temporarily withhold foreign aid from the Ukrainian government served as enough evidence to warrant an impeachment inquiry against the president.

“I decided, based on that, and based on the fact that there was $400 million of your money, taxpayer money, that was appropriated by Congress that was being held up, I decided it was ground enough for me to support further fact-finding, which is where we are today,” Lee said.

Even the Democrat-controlled House has to pass significant legislation, the Nevada Democrat insisted that they have made progress helping Americans.

“The media will make you believe that [impeachment] is all we’re working on,” Lee said. “But I want you to know that I sit on the Education and Labor Committee, and I sit on the Veterans Affairs Committee, and since this process has begun, in fact, I think I’ve gotten my greatest legislative wins.”