Anti-Gun Bloomberg Joins Presidential Race with $34 Million Ad Buy

Michael Bloomberg prepares to speak at the Christian Cultural Center on November 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Reports indicate Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, is considering entering the crowded Democratic presidential primary race. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Yana Paskova/Getty

Anti-gun Michael Bloomberg officially joined the race to be Democrat candidate for president and is spending $34 million on TV ads during the coming week.

On November 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported the depth of Bloomberg’s gun control support.

He backs criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks, banning “assault weapons,” banning “high capacity” magazines, expanding the prohibited purchaser’s list, instituting more gun trafficking laws, instituting Red Flag Laws, and placing more regulations on gun shows.

In addition to supporting gun control, the groups funded by Bloomberg fight to oppose the exercise of Second Amendment rights.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action fight against campus carry for self-defense, allowing teachers to be armed to shoot back if under attack, and streamlining concealed carry laws nationally, so concealed carry licenses are recognized state-to-state like driver’s licenses.

