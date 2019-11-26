Freshman swing district Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said Monday that she has “absolutely no problem” “losing” her district due to her support for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Freshman swing district Democrat Axne said that although that she avoids talking about impeachment, she is willing to lose her reelection campaign to support the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Rep. Axne claimed:

My job is to work for the people here in this district and do a good job for them. But my job also is to protect this country. If we find out that the president has put us in harm’s way, then I have absolutely no problem losing a seat over that.

The Iowa congresswoman also said that impeachment is not a priority for many Iowans:

These are hard working, salt of the earth people who just want to make a living and provide for their families. They’re tired of what they consider the bureaucracy and the politics of Washington and that’s true to what Iowans are. Impeachment is not a priority in their lives.

Axne’s comments follow from a small town hall she hosted in Mount Ayr, Iowa, where she said that she “did not run” to “impeach” President Trump.

Congresswoman Axne represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Axne’s comments arise as a recent Emerson College poll found that only six percent of Iowa voters say that impeachment is the most important issue.

The freshman Democrat also explained that House Democrats “are very close to” passing the USMCA through Congress’s lower chamber.

“I’m out here working hard to make sure rural America has what it needs and that we are serving its farmers,” she explained.

In October, Axne reiterated her support for impeachment by suggesting that she swore an oath to protect the Constitution.

“First and foremost, as much as my job is dedicated to helping the people here in Iowa — and that’s my priority — I took an oath and swore that I would protect the Constitution,” she said.