The White House delivered a final verdict on Conan the hero dog’s gender: He’s a boy.

On Tuesday, a source from the National Security Council told Breitbart News that Conan’s gender was female, prompting our report.

Multiple White House reporters also obtained White House sources who confirmed that Conan was female while others cited sources claiming that the gender was male. Others on social media cited an earlier Newsweek report that Conan was female.

But after further investigation, the same source spoke with Breitbart News to correct that Conan was not female, but actually a boy.

President Trump used male pronouns to talk about the dog, during his visit to the White House.

“I was told about the breed. I was told about Conan himself,” Trump said to reporters afterward. “And Conan is a tough cookie and nobody is going to mess with Conan.”

The Department of Defense also used male pronouns to discuss Conan’s heroic actions during a press conference.

“This dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM K-9 program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., Commander, United States Central Command said on October.

“He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vest beneath the compound. I will also note he has been returned to duty.”