Florida Man Charged with ‘Asking’ ISIS to Kill College Faculty

Salman Rashid is facing federal charges for an alleged attempt to have the deans of two local colleges killed for kicking him out.

The 23-year-old was previously accused of stalking an unnamed woman, for which he was ejected from both Miami Dade and Broward Colleges. The federal government claims Rashid then spoke to undercover FBI agents in an attempt to make contact with Islamic State terrorists.

Rashid is said to have followed the woman to her car, and sent her text messages declaring that despite her rejection of his advances, “[we] will meet once again.” But, he said, “things will be a little different :). You will not have excuses, will not be given a choice and will have to come closer to me.”

The FBI investigation, begun in April 2018, found that Rashid expressed a “growing hatred for America [and] non-Muslims,” while advocating for a “violent overthrow” of the “democratic system.” His violent rhetoric included an attack on feminists, who he dubbed a “cancer on Earth,” claiming that if he had the authority he would “strip their skins from flesh and hang their bodies in the sun to rot.”

Authorities say Rashid suggested multiple targets for an attack, including a “religious building” and a nightclub. By November, he was advocating specifically for revenge on the deans of the two colleges that removed him. Rashid allegedly requested explosives, and described where best to put them. “These two people, they need to die,” he said in a recorded conversation.

Rashid has been denied bail, and will face his arraignment on December 9. While the Daily Mail reports that his family “denies” he was in communication with ISIS, an unnamed family member told reporters she “did not know yet.” Rashid faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.