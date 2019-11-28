President Trump witnessed tremendous support for his “homecoming rally” in Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday evening, which featured thousands of attendees, some of whom indicated they are former Democrats.

Trump held his rally at the BB&T Center Tuesday evening in the battleground state. The location was particularly significant, as it represents a blue district, Broward County, which Hillary Clinton won 66.5 percent to Trump’s 31.4 percent.

Fox News’s Pete Hegseth spoke to attendees, some of whom said they are former Democrats who now support the president.

Hegseth said:

We’re a year out from the election. It’s a Tuesday night. It’s a district, Broward County, that Clinton won 2-1 in 2016. You might think maybe it will be a thin crowd. No. It was packed. There were 3,000 people outside while there were 21,000 inside hearing the president’s message. And we talked to the folks there. “Why are you here?” So many former Democrats, so many people who have never been to a political rally before – an incredibly diverse group:

Overwhelmingly strong support for @realDonaldTrump in a DEM county in battleground Florida. His supporters are already fired up for 2020! pic.twitter.com/gwMSRDEyab — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 27, 2019

"I grew up a Democrat. I'm not a Democrat anymore" "He's doing so much for our country, and I appreciate that" "I come from a family of Democrats and I just can't take the swamp anymore" "He's for the American people" 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/gJxIsUa5V8 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 27, 2019

“Well, we came here because we’re staunch supporters of Trump. I grew up a Democrat. … I’m not a Democrat anymore,” one man told the Fox News host.

“I come from a family of Democrats, and I just can’t take the swamp anymore,” a woman told Hegseth.

“He supports the military. He supports the, you know, people like us,” another woman added.

“The guy loves firefighters. He loves cops. He loves the military. … We got a lot of ex-military,” another attendee stated.

“That was just a small sample of the same answers we got time and time again. We didn’t cherry-pick those,” Hegseth explained.

“That was 100 percent representative of the people that we spoke with, excited to be there, passionate about this president, even more so than when they voted for him the first time,” he continued.

“So if you’re a Democrat looking at that rally, in a blue county, and you see the size of that crowd, that’s some scary stuff,” he added.

The Sunshine State will play a big factor in the upcoming election with its ongoing status as an essential battleground state. Trump edged out Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016 by 1.2 percent.