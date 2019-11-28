Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott responded to a tweet mocking him for using a wheelchair after a Twitter user suggested that God caused his disability.

“Never quit. Never give up. Overcome any challenge,” Abbott initially posted Friday, with a GIF of a black man scaling up a rock-climbing wall in a wheelchair.

Never quit

Never give up

Overcome any challenge pic.twitter.com/iVuAW0SY7a — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2019

But then one Twitter user suggested that God was the cause for Abbott’s use of a wheelchair.

God put you in a wheelchair Greg — Game Boy (@WJaredGallagher) November 24, 2019

Abbott, 62, has been paralyzed from the waist down since 1984 after a freak jogging accident in Houston where an oak tree fell on him.

Since the accident, he has been confined to the use of a wheelchair.

Abbott responded to that tweet saying that God did not put him in that wheelchair, adding that God helped him to “persevere” over the accident that left him paralyzed.

God didn’t cause the accident that left me paralyzed, but He did help me persevere over that enormous challenge. I’m a testament that the glory of God is revealed by a young man’s back being broken in half and still rising up to be Governor of Texas. With God all is possible. https://t.co/HIstfddxuk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 24, 2019

“God didn’t cause the accident that left me paralyzed, but He did help me persevere over that enormous challenge,” Abbott replied. “I’m a testament that the glory of God is revealed by a young man’s back being broken in half and still rising up to be Governor of Texas. With God all is possible.”

Abbott, who has described himself as a man of faith, recently praised Kanye West’s Sunday service at a Houston jail.