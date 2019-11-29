Delingpole: Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist

Greta Thunberg the teenage Climate Puppet has gone full Marxist.

In her latest public statement, she says that the ‘climate crisis is not just about the environment’:

It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all.

To anyone familiar with the workings of the green movement, Greta’s statement will come as no surprise whatsoever.

That’s why I called my book on the subject Watermelons.

Environmentalists are often green on the outside, red on the inside. Their movement is essentially a global socialistic redistribution exercise hiding behind a mask of green righteousness.

Meanwhile, the consequences of little Greta’s hissy fits are being felt across Europe and hitting ordinary people hard.

In Germany the car industry is ailing badly:

Daimler, the German company that makes Mercedes-Benz cars, will slash at least 10,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting drive to help finance the switch to electric cars. “The total number worldwide will be in the five-digits,” said personnel chief Wilfried Porth. More than 1,000 managers stand to lose their jobs.

As it is also in the UK:

Production this year is down by 14 per cent on the same period in 2018. The only month to rise was August, when output was artificially raised because many plants were shut in the same month a year earlier. “Yet another month of falling car production makes these extremely worrying times for the sector,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Germany’s electricity prices have rocketed to their highest ever:

More than 340,000 German households had their electricity turned off last year because they couldn’t pay their electricity bills. A mother is sitting with her son in her darkened apartment in Hanover (Source: DPA) While wholesale electricity prices in Germany have increased by about 13 percent in 2019, taxes and levies on electricity have reached their highest level ever and will cost German families and consumers a staggering 44 billion euros in 2020.

And yet again the latest UN Climate Summit – COP25 – which Greta Thunberg is attending is destined to be a damp squib, with lots of scaremongering talk and little concerted action.

Any carbon dioxide emissions cuts it agrees on will be more than offset by the growth of Chinese industry.

Astonishingly, over the past 18 months China has added enough new coal-based electricity generation (43GW) to power 31 million homes. King coal has returned. Not only that, China is also financing 25% of all new proposed coal plants outside of its own borders, e.g., South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. They’ve gone coal gaga. In less than two years, China is once again immersed in a vast “coal boom,” similar to its “one new coal plant per week” 2006-2015 commitment, resulting in air pollution so thick it could be cut with a knife, now replenished as new coal power plant construction is planning an additional 148GW, a number that equals the current total coal generating capacity of the EU.

To add insult to injury, China is trolling the COP25 climate talks by mocking their puny efforts:

Beijing. CHINA on Wednesday accused developed countries, including the US, of doing too little to curb global warming, ahead of a UN summit discussing controversial issues including climate compensation. China is the world’s second-largest economy and the biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, but has repeatedly argued that developed nations should lead on tackling international climate obligations. “Developed countries’ insufficient political will to provide support” is the “biggest problem” currently facing international climate efforts, said Zhao Yingmin, Vice-Minister of ecology and environment, at a press conference on Wednesday.

And with most of the West so eager to destroy its industrial capacity just because an annoying little girl in pigtails got radicalised by watching Ice Age 2, is it any wonder that China treats it with such ill-disguised contempt.