Oklahoma Police Officer Given Starbucks Coffee Labeled ‘Pig’

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says when one of his officers went to pick up a Starbucks coffee, he received five cups labeled “Pig.”

“This is what he gets for being nice,” O’Mara wrote in Facebook post on Thanksgiving Day. “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” the chief said, continuing:

This cup of coffee for a ‘pig’ is just another little flag. It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric. It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: ‘Why am I doing this?’

“Just dealing with – when we’re dealing every day with anybody – a little courtesy goes a long way,” he concluded. The unidentified Starbucks employee later called to apologize, claiming it was a joke between them and a co-worker. Nevertheless, Starbucks has confirmed through a corporate spokesperson the employee has been suspended, and the company has launched an investigation:

This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and are working to connect with the police chief as well to express our remorse. The barista has been suspended pending the outcome of our investigation into this matter. This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work to keep our communities safe.

To a similar statement replying to his original post, O’Mara offered a pragmatic outline, along with hope for resolution:

Starbucks, You’re a corporation trying to sell a product. I’m certain you don’t condone this kind of juvenile activity. The employee made an unfortunate decision which, in turn, negatively effects your company’s image. I appreciate you reaching out to my officer and I also appreciate the employee reaching out and apologizing on her own. Our society needs a touch of old fashioned civility restored. Maybe we could use this bad event and convert it into something better.

All told, O’Mara does not appear to harbor any lingering hostility toward the international franchise. When asked what response he would like from the company, he explained: “It’s not Starbucks. It’s on the individual level. There needs to be a little bit more decency in the world. There needs to be a little bit more common sense from people.”