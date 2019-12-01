Conservative radio icon Mark Levin on Sunday called Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp “another” Mitt Romney and said that Kemp is “about to appoint a RINO” — business executive Kelly Loeffler — to the Senate while trashing conservatives such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that Gov. Kemp reportedly plans to tap Loeffler as the interim U.S. senator for Georgia as he will attempt to appeal to Georgia suburban women despite conservative opposition to Loeffler.

Breitbart News has reported how Loeffler has concerning ties to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and also that Loeffler’s basketball team, the Atlanta Dream, has promoted the abortion provider Planned Parenthood. Loeffler has also donated $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) campaigns and PACs.

Prominent conservative organizations ranging from the March for Life, the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), and the Tea Party Patriots have backed House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) over Loeffler.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a strong ally of President Donald Trump and supporter of his America First policies, said that Kemp is “hurting President Trump” by nominating a business executive who donated “$700k plus to Mitt Romney and nothing to Trump until she wanted in the Senate?”

Gov. Kemp, do you have any idea how absurd it is to tweet that your big push-back against the “establishment” is a donor who gave $700k plus to Mitt Romney and nothing to Trump until she wanted in the Senate? What’s next? Appointing Michael Vick to an animal welfare task force? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins. You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump https://t.co/vtjT4CyLMI — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

Candice Broce, a director of communications and deputy executive counsel for Gov. Kemp, accused Gaetz of being “submissive” to the “Swamp.”

.@RepMattGaetz: For a “Constitutional conservative,” you’re oddly submissive to #TheSwamp. @GovKemp runs the Peach State. This appointment is his alone. You should focus on Florida and study federalism — because I question your “judgement.” https://t.co/g9RtMWyJ1g — Candice Broce (@candicebroce) November 29, 2019

Rep. Gaetz’s criticism of Gov. Kemp’s supposed pick for the U.S. Senate has prompted Kemp aides to attack the Florida populist conservative.

Kemp aides called Gaetz an “acid-washed jean shorts”-wearing Floridian with “Stacey Abrams syndrome.” They also said Gaetz was an “oddly submissive” outsider telling Georgians what to do.

Levin, in response to the attacks on Gaetz, said that Gov. Kemp “is another [Mitt] Romney.”

“He’s about to appoint a RINO [Republican in Name Only] to the Senate. His surrogates are trashing conservative critics like Gaetz,” he added.

Looks like Georgia Governor Kemp is another Romney. He’s about to appoint a RINO to the Senate. His surrogates are trashing conservative critics like Gaetz. https://t.co/k7BNJAlPwO — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 1, 2019

As Gov. Kemp will reportedly tap Loeffler to the seat, Collins has told the Journal-Constitution that he is “strongly” considering a run for the Senate seat even if he is not picked.

On Fox News, Rep. Collins said Sunday he will have to make a decision whether to run for the Senate should Kemp not appoint him to the seat.

“That’ll be a decision we have to make,” he said.

Rep Doug Collins reacts to media reports that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will appoint Kelly Loeffler to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson's vacated seat. A decision that counters President Trump's preference toward Doug Collins. #FNS pic.twitter.com/pFIs4VnYcW — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 1, 2019

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.