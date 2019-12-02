Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warned that “we may lose the planet for our grandchildren” in a speech 28 years ago, calling the validity of his ever-evolving climate change deadlines into question.

A 1991 speech featuring Sanders’ remarks on the climate “crisis” has resurfaced on social media, showing the socialist senator warning that “we may lose the planet for our grandchildren” and adding that the environmental crisis cannot be addressed “unless you deal with the economic crisis at the same time.”

Sanders said:

The truth of the matter is, I think, that unless we move radically and boldly as you indicate, we may lose the planet for our grandchildren. Interestingly enough, I think – and I say this not because I want it to be that way but I think it is that way – you’re not going to deal effectively with the environmental crisis unless you deal with the economic crisis at the same time. What we have to do is to understand the challenge, the real challenge is how do you have a social system and an economy which does at least two things. Number one it provides decently for its people. At the same time as it does not destroy the environment.

Sanders added that national health care is an “environmental issue” because it “takes an enormous burden off the backs of working people.”

Sanders said it is crucial to bring the environmental movement and workers’ movement together, because “if the choice is either jobs or the environment, that is no choice at all”:

Sanders, who unveiled a $16 trillion climate change proposal, adjusted the doomsday clock during the last Democrat debate, proclaiming that we only have “eight or nine years” left to address the “crisis” – a change from his previous claim of 12 years:

“We don’t have decades. What the scientists are telling us – if we don’t get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world – major cities – going under water,” Sanders said, ignoring the mountain of failed doomsday predictions that have yet to come to pass.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte detailed:

Here is the source for numbers 1-27. As you will see, the individual sources are not crackpots, but scientific studies and media reports on “expert” predictions. The sources for numbers 28-41 are linked individually. 1967: Dire Famine Forecast By 1975 1969: Everyone Will Disappear In a Cloud Of Blue Steam By 1989 (1969) 1970: Ice Age By 2000 1970: America Subject to Water Rationing By 1974 and Food Rationing By 1980 1971: New Ice Age Coming By 2020 or 2030 1972: New Ice Age By 2070 1974: Space Satellites Show New Ice Age Coming Fast 1974: Another Ice Age? 1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life 1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines imminent 1980: Acid Rain Kills Life In Lakes 1978: No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend 1988: Regional Droughts (that never happened) in 1990s 1988: Temperatures in DC Will Hit Record Highs 1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not) 1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000 1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not) 2000: Children Won’t Know what Snow Is 2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy 2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024 2008: Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018 2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013 2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World 2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’ 2009: Climate Genius Al Gore Moves 2013 Prediction of Ice-Free Arctic to 2014 2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015 2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’ 1968: Overpopulation Will Spread Worldwide 1970: World Will Use Up All its Natural Resources 1966: Oil Gone in Ten Years 1972: Oil Depleted in 20 Years 1977: Department of Energy Says Oil will Peak in 90s 1980: Peak Oil In 2000 1996: Peak Oil in 2020 2002: Peak Oil in 2010 2006: Super Hurricanes! 2005 : Manhattan Underwater by 2015 1970: Urban Citizens Will Require Gas Masks by 1985 1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable 1970: Decaying Pollution Will Kill all the Fish 1970s: Killer Bees!

Sanders added that leaders in the fossil fuel industry are “probably criminally liable” because they “lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet.”