The American Action Network (AAN) launched another ad campaign chastising freshman Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) on her support for impeachment.

The AAN announced they will expand their $7 million television and digital advertising campaign against impeachment in Iowa’s third congressional district, targeting Rep. Axne for backing the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The AAN ad will run starting Monday, and the conservative group will spend $150,000 on television and digital media targeting Axne. AAN previously announced a $50,000 digital ad network against Anxe in November.

The ad focuses on Rep. Axne’s recent comment that she “did not run” to “impeach” President Trump.

Rep. Axne also said recently that she has “absolutely no problem” “losing” her district due to her support for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Axne said:

My job is to work for the people here in this district and do a good job for them. But my job also is to protect this country. If we find out that the president has put us in harm’s way, then I have absolutely no problem losing a seat over that.

The Iowa congresswoman also said that impeachment is not a priority for many Iowans:

These are hard working, salt of the earth people who just want to make a living and provide for their families. They’re tired of what they consider the bureaucracy and the politics of Washington and that’s true to what Iowans are. Impeachment is not a priority in their lives.

Dan Conston, the president of the AAN, said that Rep. Axne has ignored his legislative agenda to focus on impeachment.

“Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she didn’t run for Congress to impeach President Trump, yet that’s the only thing she’s actually found time to do in Washington,” said Conston in a statement.

“It’s past time for Axne to reject this partisan game, get back to work, and let the voters decide elections for themselves,” he added.