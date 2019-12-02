Former Kansas Secretary of State and United States Senate candidate Kris Kobach says the political left is now quite honest about their longheld intent to turn the nation blue through mass legal immigration.

During an exclusive interview with host Alex Marlow on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Kobach said in the past Democrats would only talk behind closed doors about their efforts to transform the nation state-by-state through immigration, but that today they are honest about the plan.

“I think there are also many people on the left who are more politically motivated who say out loud that they want people to come into the United States who are more likely to become dependent on the welfare quickly because they want them to become Democrat voters,” Kobach said. “And that used to be something that was once whispered, they now say it out loud.”

Indeed, 2020 Democrat presidential primary candidate Julian Castro readily admitted last year that the current importation of about 1.2 million legal immigrants every year would help turn Texas blue.

The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes. https://t.co/6FT0NJyjyP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 23, 2018

In states like Virginia — where Democrats now control all of state government — the foreign-born population has grown more than 250 percent since 1990. In 1990, Virginia was home to less than 312,000 foreign-born residents. Today, there are close to 1.1 million, almost four times what the population was three decades before.

Like Virginia, similar regions that were once solidly Republican have been handed over to Democrats due the annual importation of more than a million legal immigrants. Orange County, California, for instance, is now dominated by Democrats, following what the New York Times has described as a “40-year” flood of immigration to the area.

Republicans’ electoral prospects, though, are only expected to get worse because of historically high legal immigration levels, research by Axios, The Atlantic, and the New York Times has found.

Ronald Brownstein, senior editor for The Atlantic, noted this year that nearly 90 percent of House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average were won by Democrats. This means that every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding roughly 14 percent had a 90 percent chance of being controlled by Democrats and only a ten percent chance of electing a Republican.

The New York Times and Axios admit that legal immigration at its current rate will continue shifting the American electorate more towards Democrat control, as discovered in the 2016 presidential election between then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Among native-born Americans, Trump won 49 percent to Clinton’s 45 percent, according to exit polling data. Among foreign-born residents, Clinton dominated Trump, garnering 64 percent of the immigrant population’s vote compared to Trump’s mere 31 percent.