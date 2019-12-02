Michael Bloomberg Pledges Pro-Gun Control Judges if Elected President

Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is pledging to appoint pro-gun control judges if elected to the White House.

Bloomberg revealed this promise in a December 1, 2019, Chicago Tribune op-ed.

He wrote, “As president, I will appoint judges who understand that the Second Amendment allows for common sense limits on gun ownership.”

On November 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported some of the “common sense” gun controls Bloomberg and his gun control groups, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, support. They include criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks, banning “assault weapons,” banning “high capacity” magazines, expanding the prohibited purchasers’ list for firearm purchases, putting more anti-straw purchase laws in place, and launching a war on gun shows.

He also wants laws that empower judges to issue orders for the confiscation of firearms, and his gun control groups actively oppose national reciprocity for concealed carry and the passage of campus carry for self-defense.

