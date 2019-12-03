Bloomberg: We Need Harris in Senate ‘As Congress Weighs Impeachment’

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) departure from the presidential race, stressing that the country needs her in the Senate, especially “as Congress weighs impeachment.”

Harris laid out her decision in a Medium post on Tuesday, explaining that her campaign “simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

“I’m not a billionaire,” she wrote in what some perceive as a veiled shot at Bloomberg, who recently entered the Democrat primary race and launched a multimillion-dollar ad blitz.

“I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she continued.

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she added. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today”:

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

It has been the honor of my life to be your candidate. We will keep up the fight. pic.twitter.com/RpZhx3PENl — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Bloomberg weighed in on her departure on Twitter.

“Senator @KamalaHarris brought important ideas and perspective to the race, and we will especially need her leadership and commitment to justice in the Senate as Congress weighs impeachment,” Bloomberg wrote:

Senator @KamalaHarris brought important ideas and perspective to the race, and we will especially need her leadership and commitment to justice in the Senate as Congress weighs impeachment. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 3, 2019

Harris has not hidden her desire to impeach the president, making the point known numerous times on the campaign trail:

Enough. It’s time to impeach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2019

It is clear: Evidence in the Mueller report points to obstruction of justice. The first step of our constitutional responsibility is to start the impeachment process in the House. We must hold this president accountable. pic.twitter.com/bf5pZF2gMa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 23, 2019

Trump is pressuring another foreign government to dig up dirt on a political opponent. We need a new commander in chief—and we need to absolutely begin impeachment proceedings. He’s gotta go. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 23, 2019

Trump's hand-picked Ambassador just told the world what we know to be true: this president extorted a foreign government for his own political interests. Impeachment is the only option. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

We have a criminal living in the White House. We don't just need to impeach this president, we need to bring justice back to America for all people—not just for the powerful. Justice is on the ballot in 2020. #DemDebate — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 21, 2019

Harris’s departure follows the release of a Hill-HarrisX poll, showing the former New York City mayor leading her nationally, six percent to two percent: