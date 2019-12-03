Kamala Harris Tells President Trump: ‘I’ll See You at Your Trial’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) delivers remarks as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) responded to President Trump’s reaction to her departure from the Democrat 2020 presidential primary race, promising to see him at his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Harris announced her exit from the race on Tuesday, telling supporters that her campaign did not have the financial stability to continue.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she wrote in a Medium post. She continued:

In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do. So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.

Her departure inspired words of thanks and praise from her former contenders and caught the attention of the president, who tweeted, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”:

Harris responded, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial”:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that he “can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office” if a trial does, in fact, come to the Senate.

He said:

It looks to me like the House is determined to impeach the president. I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate. So I don’t know how long senators will want to continue the trial, but I’m pretty confident at the end impeachment will not lead to ouster.

However, Harris would hardly be participating from a position of objectivity, as she has called for Trump’s impeachment repeatedly on social media throughout the course of her failed presidential campaign:

The tweet follows House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) release of the Democrats’ report, which asserted that the president “solicit[ed] foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

