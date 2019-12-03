Tulsi Gabbard, Other 2020 Candidates Bid Kamala Harris Farewell

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday announced the suspension of her presidential campaign, spurring reactions from her former competitors, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Harris dropped out of the race on Tuesday – a move that followed abysmal poll numbers and mounting reports of internal turmoil within her campaign. Harris wrote:

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.

Her departure inspired numerous 2020 candidates to send her kind words. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, thanked the California lawmaker for running a “spirited and issue-oriented campaign.”

“I look forward to working with you to defeat the most dangerous president in history and ending the hatred and divisiveness that he has created,” he added:

Thank you @KamalaHarris for running a spirited and issue-oriented campaign. I look forward to working with you to defeat the most dangerous president in history and ending the hatred and divisiveness that he has created. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 3, 2019

“Thank you @KamalaHarris for your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump accountable,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote.

“Kamala is right—our system is deeply broken when billionaires can buy their way in. I’ll fight with you to make sure our government works for all of us,” she added:

Thank you @KamalaHarris for your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump accountable. Kamala is right—our system is deeply broken when billionaires can buy their way in. I'll fight with you to make sure our government works for all of us. https://t.co/EU0Esl2oBN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 3, 2019

“She is a first-rate intellect. A first-rate candidate. A real competitor…She’s a really solid, solid person,” Joe Biden (D) told reporters. “Loaded with talent”:

.@JoeBiden reacts to @KamalaHarris suspending presidential campaign: "She is a first-rate intellect. A first-rate candidate. A real competitor…She's a really solid solid person. Loaded with talent." pic.twitter.com/Phs5sWKugO — CSPAN (@cspan) December 3, 2019

Gabbard, who has had a fiery back and forth with the senator over the course of their campaigns, also sent Harris her “best wishes.”

“While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people,” she added:

Sending my best wishes to @KamalaHarris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard. While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 3, 2019

Julián Castro (D) said that Harris ran her campaign with “class and dignity” and said the media’s treatment of Harris’s campaign is “something else.” He said the media held her to a “double standard” that was “grossly unfair and unfortunate”:

VIDEO: @JulianCastro commends the campaign @KamalaHarris ran and says the media’s coverage of her campaign has been “something else.” Says she was held to a double standard and it was “grossly unfair and unfortunate.” pic.twitter.com/jbgyOVXrGf — Tim Perry (@tperry518) December 3, 2019

I’m so thankful for @KamalaHarris’s friendship and candidacy in this race. As a child of immigrants, she’s been a lifelong fighter for opportunity and justice for all Americans, and I’m glad she’ll keep fighting for an America where everyone counts. pic.twitter.com/09XFGYG7BD — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 3, 2019

“.@KamalaHarris has spent her career advocating for the voiceless and the vulnerable,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who has overtaken Harris in the polls in recent weeks, wrote.

“I am grateful for her leadership and the courage she brings to the Senate and the national debate,” he added. “I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people—and our democracy”:

.@KamalaHarris has spent her career advocating for the voiceless and the vulnerable. I am grateful for her leadership and the courage she brings to the Senate and the national debate. I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people—and our democracy. https://t.co/63Y6vryasv — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 3, 2019

“I am stunned that Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign,” Andrew Yang (D) wrote.

“She is one of my favorite people to share time with on the trail. So warm, smart, fiery and a true public servant. She offered my family help and guidance when she didn’t need to. Kamala I will see you soon,” he added:

I am stunned that Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign. She is one of my favorite people to share time with on the trail. So warm, smart, fiery and a true public servant. She offered my family help and guidance when she didn’t need to. Kamala I will see you soon. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 3, 2019

Senator @KamalaHarris brought important ideas and perspective to the race, and we will especially need her leadership and commitment to justice in the Senate as Congress weighs impeachment. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 3, 2019

My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I've loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we've run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister. pic.twitter.com/HzLXw88NrM — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 3, 2019

Kamala is a good friend and incredibly strong public servant. Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we have grown closer. Her good work will continue. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 3, 2019

.@KamalaHarris is one of the truly great leaders in the Democratic Party. Her campaign slogan "For the People" perfectly embodies what public service is all about. April and I very much enjoyed the opportunity to get to know @KamalaHarris and @douglasemhoff on the trail. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) December 3, 2019

The news also drew reactions from former Democrat candidates:

Grateful to Kamala for her service, her candidacy and for all of the great things she’s going to do in the future. Amy and I got to know Kamala and Doug on the campaign trail, impressed by their kindness to us and their great sense of humor in the midst of incredible pressure. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 3, 2019