GOP Roasts Democrats for Calling ‘Most Elitist, Unhinged Anti-Trump Professors in America’ as Witnesses

The GOP is roasting Democrats for turning to liberal academia in hopes of adding legitimacy to their partisan impeachment inquiry.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first public impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, featuring legal scholars, three of whom were selected by Democrats.

Witnesses include University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt, who once argued that impeachment efforts should be more partisan, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, who co-authored a piece in 2017 examining possible impeachable offenses of Trump, and Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who donated to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign. All three suggested on Wednesday that Trump committed an impeachable offense.

The Republican witness is George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who is “a liberal critical of Democrats’ approach to the Constitution in recent years,” as Breitbart News noted.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) blasted the selection of witnesses ahead of the hearing, noting that that the hearing will feature “ZERO fact witnesses”:

Many other GOP lawmakers and conservatives across social media mocked Democrats for running to academia in hopes of reviving their flailing impeachment inquiry, which has failed to capture the support of the American people.

“Congrats to the professors who won the Dems’ nationwide talent search for the most elitist, unhinged anti-Trump professors in America,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote.

“These meltdowns based on triggered emotions, 3% of the facts & ignoring the other 97% of the story is a permanent stain on US history,” he added. “Good work”:

“Just what we need: three liberal law school professors lecturing the American people,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said. “Shocking that these witnesses—called in by @RepJerryNadler —think President Trump should be impeached”:

“Democrats still don’t get it—they are pushing ahead with impeachment based on opinions from liberal law professors from coastal universities,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote.

“This is the reason that Donald Trump won in 2016, and it’s the reason he will win again in 2020,” he added:

“Democrats are holding a national T.V. hearing to ask three liberal law professors why President Trump should be impeached,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) observed. “Really something”:

“The impeachment circus continues today with Ringleader Nadler and his ensemble of biased, anti-Trump law professors,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) wrote. “Meanwhile, @POTUS is overseas strengthening relationships with our allies and standing up for American foreign policy goals.”

“What a contrast!” he exclaimed:

