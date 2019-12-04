Gun Buyers on Cusp of Breaking All-Time Background Check Record

Gun buyers are currently on the cusp of breaking the record for the highest number of background checks conducted in one year’s time.

Breitbart News reported the record for the most background checks in a single year is 27.5 million, and we are fast approaching that number.

The FBI reports the number of checks for November 2019 was 2,574,752, an all-time record for the month of the November. This brings the number of checks for January 1, 2019 through November to 25,432,856, which is roughly 2.1 million away from a record.

On December 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Black Friday 2019 witnessed the second highest number of background checks for a single day in history. USA Today reports a total of 202,465 background checks were performed on Black Friday 2019, a figure bested only by the 203,086 background checks performed on Black Friday 2017.

