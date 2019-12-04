Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton denied ever having a lesbian affair in an interview with Sirius/XM talk show host Howard Stern.

Stern and Clinton discussed how her relationship with Bill Clinton started in college and how she had to break off a relationship with another man to date the man who would become president.

“He was a good guy … he was so handsome, really handsome, he looked like a Greek god … he was very attractive,” she said, recalling her former boyfriend, and added wryly, “Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

Stern replied, “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair.”

“Never, never, never!” Clinton laughed. “Never even been tempted.”

Clinton said she was “pretty popular” in college and did not have problems getting dates.

“I dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them,” she said. “I was pretty popular. I was ok popular … boys were not my problem.”

Hillary Clinton recalled Bill Clinton convincing a janitor to allow them to sneak into an art museum and talking with him long hours into the night. She also recalled Bill Clinton bringing her chicken soup and orange juice when she came down with a cold.

“Do you know this reminds me of a John Hughes movie?” Stern asked. “This is a guy who is a born people person.”