A transcript of Constitutional Law professor Johnathan Turley’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on impeachment was released ahead of his Wednesday morning appearance.

Turley, slated to be the sole Republican witness, will testify that removing President Trump over allegations of wrongdoing related to Ukraine would a grave mistake.

“If the House proceeds solely on the Ukrainian allegations, this impeachment would stand out among modern impeachments as the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record, and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president,” Turley, who teaches at George Washington University Law School, will tell the panel, headed up by chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

“That does not bode well for future presidents who are working in a country often sharply and, at times, bitterly divided,” the professor is slated to add.

His transcript was first published by The Hill.

