Live Updates*** House Judiciary Committee Holds Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday examining if President Donald Trump’s actions warrant impeachment.

Democrats will call three law professors—Pam Karlan (Stanford), Michael Gerhardt (University of North Carolina), Noah Feldman (Harvard). Republicans will call Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

Even some of the most ardent impeachment activists have been worried that Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) committee, which will also be responsible for potentially drafting the articles of impeachment, could turn more Americans against impeachment. Aware of this, Nadler on Tuesday reportedly told Democrats that he is “not going to take any sh*t” at the hearing.

Jordan Sekulow, one of Trump’s attorneys, may have said it best when he stated on Monday: “There’s nothing the American people want to hear less than a bunch of overly educated law professors give their advice.”

Pollak: Four Questions Republicans Should Ask Impeachment Experts at First Judiciary Hearing | Breitbart https://t.co/BmpaJ0gAoZ — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 3, 2019

11:12 AM: Turley now giving his opening statement. Turley says he is not a supporter of Trump and did not vote for him. He says his feelings about Trump should be irrelevant to the impeachment question and that should apply for those on the committee. He says he is worried about lowering the impeachment standard and worries about “creating a dangerous precedent” for future impeachments.

11:11 AM: Gerhardt says he stands with the framers that nobody is above the law.

“No misconduct is more antithetical to our democracy, and nothing injures the American people more than a president who uses his power to weaken their authority under the Constitution as well as the authority of the Constitution itself,” he says. “If Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning, and, along with that, our Constitution’s carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil.”

11:01 AM: Gerhardt now giving his opening remarks. He accuses Trump of committing bribery. Says he also obstructed justice and obstructed Congress. He says the Constitution secures the principle that no man is above the law. He cites North Carolina’s James Iredell, who said that the president “is of a very different nature from a monarch. He is to be personally responsible for any abuse of the great trust placed in him.” He says Trump has attacked all of the safeguards in the Constitution preventing a “monarchy.”

UNC School of Law's Michael Gerhardt: "The record compiled thus far shows the president has committed several impeachable offenses." https://t.co/T7ONhXv599 #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/LRsgiqIfLf — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

10:58 AM: Karlan, showing her anger, with the “unprecedented” talking point. Democrats and their witnesses will try to make the case that Trump has been worse than Nixon and Clinton:

Based on the evidentiary record, what has happened in the case before you is something that I do not think we have ever seen before: a president who has doubled down on violating his oath to “faithfully execute” the laws and to “protect and defend the Constitution.” The evidence reveals a President who used the powers of his office to demand that a foreign government participate in undermining a competing candidate for the presidency.

10:52 AM: Karlan now giving her opening statement. She says he read the transcripts of every witness and is insulted by the suggestion that the witnesses did not. Karlan speaking about the importance of elections in the Constitution and says the framers realized that elections alone would not guarantee that the United States would remain an republic. She also builds up William Davie like Feldman and says George Mason insisted that a president who “procured his appointment in the first instance” through improper and corrupt acts should not “escape punishment, by repeating his guilt.” She says we know “that list was designed to reach a president who acts to subvert an election”– whether it is the election that brought him into office or is an upcoming election for a second term. She says the idea that a president would seek a foreign government’s help to help him get re-elected would “horrify” the founders. She says the “essence of an impeachable offense is a president’s decision to sacrifice the national interest for his own private ends.”

10:50 AM: Republicans trying to slow down the process with various motions. The side that does this always looks bad, as Democrats did during the Kavanaugh hearings. These people never seem to learn, though.

10:38 AM: Feldman is the first the speak. He says Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” by abusing the office of the presidency. Feldman, talking about the founders and impeachment, says William Davie of North Carolina said that “if the president could not be impeached, he will spare no efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected.” Feldman arguing “high crimes and misdemeanors” refers to a president using his office for personal advantage, to corrupt the electoral process, or compromise national security.

“President Trump’s conduct as described in the testimony and evidence clearly constitutes an impeachable high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution,” Feldman says of Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

first witness before House Judiciary Committee, Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman opens his testimony declaring "President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency." — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) December 4, 2019

10:35 AM: Nadler does not recognize Republicans before introducing and swearing in the witnesses. Nadler asks the witnesses to limit their opening statements to ten minutes.

10:32 AM: Collins puts forth a motion requiring Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to testify. Now we have our first tedious roll call vote. Motion to table is agreed to along partisan lines.

10:30 AM: Collins says Democrats have a “deep-seated hatred” for a man who came to the White House and did what he said he was going to do. He says this will be “one of the first impeachments” in which the facts are disputed. “This is not an impeachment. This is simply a railroad job,” Collins says. He says the impeachment process began with “tears in Brooklyn” in 2016 when the election was lost.

“What a start of a party,” Collins says, referring to the four law professors.

10:20 AM: Ranking Member Collins now starting his opening statement. Collins says there’s nothing new and this is the “same sad story.” Collins says Nadler talked about impeachment before he was even sworn in as chairman. “This is sad,” he continues.

Collins says this impeachment inquiry “is not about facts” and says Democrats “are already drafting articles. Don’t be fooled.”

Collins says the “clock and the calendar” are driving the impeachment inquiry. He says they want to do it before the end of the year (because they are scared of the elections next year).

"Don't tell me this is about new evidence and new things and new stuff" — Doug Collins dismisses the entire impeachment inquiry as just being about Democrats just not liking Trump. pic.twitter.com/y22x4QLlVA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

Collins says that Americans will realize why most of them did not go to law school after listening to these Constitutional experts. He reiterates that there are no fact witnesses today. He says he has no idea what they are doing for the next two weeks without fact witnesses.

“What a disgrace to this committee,” he says. “To have the committee of impeachment simply take from other entities and rubber stamp it.”

10:19 AM: Nadler says today’s witness panel will discuss whether Trump has committed treason, bribery, or high crimes or misdemeanors. Nadler says the House must act “swiftly” if Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

10:15 AM: Nadler says “the storm in which we find ourselves today was set in motion by President Trump.”

“I do not wish this moment on the country,” he continues. “But we have each taken an oath to protect the Constitution, and the facts before us.” are clear.”

10:12 AM: Nadler accuses Trump of welcoming foreign interference in the 2016 and demanding it for the 2020 election. He says Trump got caught both times. Nadler says former President Bill Clinton “physically gave his blood” while Trump has ordered witnesses not to testify.

Jerry Nadler’s record: – Campaigned for Judiciary chairman saying he's best for impeachment

– Voted to impeach the President back in July

– Told CNN the evidence is "damning" before hearings began This isn't about the truth. He's wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump for months. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

10:09 AM: Nadler begins his opening statement and claims the facts are “undisputed.” He accuses Trump of withholding”vital military aid” from Ukraine and covering up his efforts and engaging in “extraordinary and unprecedented” steps to obstruct the investigation. Nadler setting up the case for Democrats to argue that Trump is worse than Nixon.

Nadler has 3 times, by my count, said Trump's efforts to fight subpoenas and cover up his actions are "unprecedented." Criticizes Trump for directing witnesses not to testify, threatening some. It's clear Dems will make the obstruction as impeachment-worthy as the act itself. — Nicholas Fouriezos (@nick4iezos) December 4, 2019

Nadler opening statement refers to "the president and his men." Invoking Watergate-like language. #ImpeachmentHearing — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) December 4, 2019

10:07 AM: Nadler is about the start the hearing.

9:50 AM: Karlan donated $1,000 to Warren. Look for the media to build up Gerhardt after today’s hearing as a more “unbiased” witness.

Today’s impeachment “expert witness” is an Elizabeth Warren donor. Totally rigged! https://t.co/jHdBhtRtFr — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 4, 2019

"There must never be a narrowly-voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other.” "Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy." Good point, Chairman Nadler. pic.twitter.com/wlrxXb2Aji — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 4, 2019

9:35 AM: House Dems in private meeting. Pelosi reportedly would not commit to a timeline.

House Democrats meeting to be briefed on the House Intel report. No staff are allowed in the meeting and members’ phones are being confiscated before entering @haleytalbotnbc reports — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) December 4, 2019

House Dem caucus impeachment meeting being held now is a bit unusual. The usual door where members arrive is closed, forcing members to walk around to a different entrance. This is being done presumably to prevent any reporters from seeing inside the usual door where we camp out. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

Pelosi also was similarly mum in meetings with Dems tonight. She would not say in private if she backs impeaching Trump, telling her colleagues that a decision hasn’t been made, would consult with her committee chairs, and not committing to a timeline for impeachment, per sources — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

9:30 AM: Here are the opening statements for Feldman, Karlan, Gerhardt, and Turley.

