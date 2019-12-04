Multiple Victims Reported After Gunman Opens Fire at Pearl Harbor

UPDATE: Fox News reports that the gunman at Pearl Harbor shot three people, two fatally, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. A lockdown followed but was lifted at about 4:00 p.m.

Multiple victims are being reported after a gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Hawaii News Now reports that there are three victims, two of whom are allegedly critically injured.

KKTV reports that civilians are among the victims.

The shooter reportedly has been “secured,” but few other details are available.

The Associated Press reports that the incident began around 2:30 p.m. local time. The shipyard at which the attack occurred “is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.” The 78th Anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack will be held at the Memorial on Saturday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.