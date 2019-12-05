Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle on Thursday reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) call to move forward with impeachment, spurring celebration for congressional Democrats and words of warning from the GOP.

Pelosi announced she has instructed House Democrats to advance the impeachment of President Trump, stating the facts are “uncontested.” She made the announcement one day after the first public impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, which featured far-left legal scholars and no fact-witnesses:

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she has instructed House Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment of Pres. Donald Trump. Watch her full remarks: https://t.co/VJApYr9Gs8 pic.twitter.com/xgzE8bCqdD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 5, 2019

The GOP issued quick reactions on social media.

“To quote Speaker Pelosi: ‘Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country,'” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said.

“She has failed her own standard for impeachment,” he added:

To quote Speaker Pelosi: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country.” She has failed her own standard for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/FtuT4SjiFD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 5, 2019

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) took issue with Pelosi describing the facts as “uncontested.”

“Pelosi just said ‘the facts are uncontested’. Wrong! The Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler version of facts & reality is ENTIRELY contested,” he said, warning that impeachment will be “forever remembered as one of Congress’ very lowest moments in American history”:

Pelosi just said “the facts are uncontested”. Wrong! The Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler version of facts & reality is ENTIRELY contested. This impeachment disgrace will be forever remembered as one of Congress’ very lowest moments in American history. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 5, 2019

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) described Pelosi’s call for impeachment as a “reckless abuse of power” and cautioned it essentially guarantees Trump’s reelection:

“.@SpeakerPelosi call for impeachment is a reckless abuse of power intended to overturn the 2016 election,” he wrote. “Constitution vests power in the America people not progressive mobs. @POTUS Trump 2020 election guaranteed”:

.@SpeakerPelosi call for impeachment is a reckless abuse of power intended to overturn the 2016 election. Constitution vests power in the America people not progressive mobs. @POTUS Trump 2020 election guaranteed. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) December 5, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also pointed out that the facts are greatly contested, despite Pelosi’s position otherwise.

“I’m not sure what hearings they were watching—because none of their witnesses brought any facts. Just presumptions,” he wrote. “Perhaps they didn’t watch the hearings… along with the rest of America”:

Pelosi and Democrats keep repeating this talking point that “the facts are uncontested.” I’m not sure what hearings they were watching—because none of their witnesses brought any facts. Just presumptions. Perhaps they didn’t watch the hearings… along with the rest of America. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 5, 2019

“.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote.

“@realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate,” she added:

.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. 🇺🇸 We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 5, 2019

More:

🚨 Speaker Pelosi just unilaterally decided to proceed with articles of impeachment. Even after yesterday's disastrous hearing. She proved what we already knew: She doesn't care about facts or truth. Dems have no case. She's rushing because she knows she's lost public support. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 5, 2019

2019 is almost over, and we have managed to waste nearly all of it on a sham impeachment process. First it was collusion, then obstruction, and now quid pro quo. What will they come up with next? — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) December 5, 2019

House Democrats' #ImpeachmentSham has always been about overriding the legitimate votes of the American people. It's never been about the facts. Our nation expects – and deserves – better. pic.twitter.com/4EHIzW1KYr — John Joyce (@RepJohnJoyce) December 5, 2019

The Democrats have decided to move forward with impeachment to appease their base and try to overturn an election, not because their “evidence” of hearsay warrants it. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) December 5, 2019

WHAT A SHAME Ways & Means Committee room hijacked for #ShamImpeachment. Meanwhile, no bipartisan action on #USMCA, infrastructure, lowering drug prices, immigration or affordable health care – as @SpeakerPelosi & Democrats promised America. #BrokenPromises#GetBack2Work pic.twitter.com/jN331al61v — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) December 5, 2019

Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated the speaker’s announcement:

I strongly support the impeachment of Donald Trump. It is our constitutional duty to do so. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) December 5, 2019

The Speaker again cited Benjamin Franklin’s wise words after the Constitutional Convention in #Philadelphia: We have “a republic, if you can keep it.” https://t.co/imRyVGlYCG — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) December 5, 2019

This is a sad and solemn moment for our country, but the President's abuses of power left us no choice. We swore an oath to defend the Constitution and our duty is clear. It is up to Congress to defend our democracy. https://t.co/xpuZTgmxpK — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 5, 2019

Yesterday’s hearing made clear that the only appropriate remedy for the President’s misconduct is the impeachment process that our Founders established. I am grateful that @SpeakerPelosi is moving ahead to #DefendOurDemocracy — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 5, 2019

Weeks ago it was clear to me what we were dealing with: #bribery. And for my friends who wonder whether that’s #impeachable behavior, take a look at article 2 of the Constitution. #TBT #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/lG873BLrEm — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) December 5, 2019

The video of heads of state ridiculing the President shows why what we're doing is so important. The vehicle to address the trouble our democracy is in is impeachment. pic.twitter.com/q9G09uNHJt — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) December 5, 2019

The timeline is still iffy, with senior House Democrat sources telling Fox News it could prove difficult to do impeachment “right” before Christmas: