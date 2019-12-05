Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told SiriusXM talk radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday that Donald Trump was “more shocked” than she was the night he won the 2016 presidential election, recalling the phone call she had with the president-elect in which she conceded the race.

“As I told him when I called him that terrible night and said, ‘Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president. I will do whatever I can to help,'” she recalled:

After hearing President Trump’s inauguration speech, @HillaryClinton says she began to get nervous. And it sounds like she wasn’t the only one. “George W. Bush says to me, ‘Well that was some weird sh-t.’” pic.twitter.com/BOlOHaLpER — Stern Show (@sternshow) December 4, 2019

She told Stern that Trump was “shocked” during the phone call.

“He was so shocked, he could barely talk. He was more shocked than me, I think. He was shocked,” she said.

Clinton also briefly discussed the call in her book What Happened, which she wrote after losing the election.

She recalled advisers telling her that President Obama wanted her to concede the race for the good of the country, rather than drawing it out needlessly, which prompted her to call promptly.

She wrote about the call:

“Donald, it’s Hillary.” It was without a doubt one of the strangest moments of my life. I congratulated Trump and offered to do anything I could to make sure the transition was smooth. He said nice things about my family and our campaign. He may have said something about how hard it must have been to make the call, but it’s all a blur now, so I can’t say for certain. It was all perfectly nice and weirdly ordinary, like calling a neighbor to say you can’t make it to his barbecue. It was mercifully brief.

Hillary Clinton continues revealing details about the call, but Americans still have not heard President Trump’s side of the story.

In 2017, the president’s social media director, Dan Scavino, shared a screenshot that campaign manager Kellyanne Conway took of her phone after Clinton aide Huma Abedin called her to connect the two presidential candidates on Election Night:

Screen shot via @KellyannePolls cell phone- of Huma's call at 2:30amE….6 months ago. I have on video & will share that in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Mzy2o8XXwQ — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) May 9, 2017

Scavino also said that he has a video of the call, hinting that he might share it in the future.

Conway recalled in March 2017 that it was her husband, George Conway, who took the screenshot of the call as Abedin phoned her to connect the two candidates.

“I say ‘Hey Huma, what’s up?’ And she’s absolutely lovely, she really is. And she said ‘Hey Kellyanne, Secretary Clinton would like to speak to Mr. Trump,” she recalled. “My husband took a screenshot of that at 2:30 a.m. I handed him the phone … and the rest is history.”