House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) erupted following the conclusion of her Thursday morning press conference, angrily coming back to the podium after a reporter asked if she “hates” President Trump.

Pelosi scrambled back to her podium after a reporter’s question caught her attention as she exited her press conference, angrily defending herself and citing her Catholic faith.

“Do you hate the president, madam speaker?” reporter James Rosen asked.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said, wagging her finger and mentioning her Catholic faith. “We don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world”:

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

She berated Rosen for “accusing” her, which he denied doing.

“I did not accuse you. I asked a question. Rep. Collins yesterday suggested that the Democrats are doing this [pursuing impeachment] simply because they don’t like the guy,” he said, triggering Pelosi’s denial. “I think it’s an important point.”

At that point, Pelosi proceeded to the podium and called the president a “coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence” and asserting that he is in denial about the climate crisis.

“However, that’s about the election,” she said.

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office,” she said.

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president,” she continued, claiming that she does so “all the time.”

“So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she added.

Trump weighed in on Pelosi’s dramatic moment, describing it as a “nervous fit.”

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records,” Trump tweeted.

“She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close,” he added. “Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?”:

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

The contentious moment followed Pelosi’s morning impeachment announcement.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law,” the speaker stated.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she announced: