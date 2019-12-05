Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are edging out former Vice President Joe Biden (D) nationally, and nearly three-fourths of Democrat voters would ultimately back Warren for president, a Tuesday poll from The Center for Election Science and Change Research shows.

The poll, taken prior to Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) departure – November 16-20, 2019, among 1,142 likely Democrat primary voters – shows both New England senators edging out Biden for first place. Warren and Sanders tied with 23 percent support each, followed by Biden with 22 percent support. The margin of error of 2.9 percent further indicates a tight top tier that remains in flux.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fourth, falling eight points behind Biden with 14 percent support. While Andrew Yang (D) tied with Harris for fifth place, they both fell ten points behind the South Bend mayor with four percent support each.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) followed with two percent support, and the remaining candidates, including Michael Bloomberg, saw one percent support or less:

#National @ChangePolls/@ElectionScience Poll (11/16-20):

Warren 23%

Sanders 23%

Biden 22%

Buttigieg 14%

Harris 4%

Yang 4%

Klobuchar 2%

Gabbard 2%

Booker 1%

Castro 1%

Bloomberg 1%

Patrick 1%

Bennet 1%

Williamson 1%

Steyer 0%

Bullock 0%

Delaney 0%

Sestak 0%

Messam 0% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 4, 2019

Notably, the poll found that most likely, Democrat voters, 74 percent, would ultimately support Warren for president.

The Center for Election Science reports:

The polling was conducted using approval voting, a method which allows voters to vote for as many candidates as they want. The candidate with the most votes wins. Under the approval-style polling, Warren came in first place among Democratic nominees with 74% of the vote. She was followed by Sanders (64%) and Buttigieg (61%). Biden came in fourth in the approval-style poll, securing 53% of the vote.

It remains to be seen how Harris’s departure from the presidential race will affect the remaining candidates in the polls.