Members of the South Bend, Indiana, African-American community stood up to support their mayor for president on Wednesday, but one white Black Lives Matter protester was not pleased.

The man, wearing a Christmas-themed Black Lives Matter shirt, denounced black South Bend Councilwoman Sharon McBride and others joining her for wearing “three-pieced suits and leather jackets” while claiming to represent the black community.

“Let her talk,” yelled one of the men gathered in the room to hear McBride speak.

One woman stood up and approached the protester, waving her cane before she was restrained by others in the crowd.

The protester seized the microphone from McBride and started yelling about whether she was properly representing the black community.

“What kind of nonsense is this?” he asked, before screaming and chanting, “This is a farce! This is a farce! This is a farce!”

There was just a major ruckus at this event with prominent African-American leaders that are supporting Mayor @PeteButtigieg. People who appear to be from Black Live Matter stole the mic from councilwoman Sharon McBride pic.twitter.com/OpONPL3bo5 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) December 4, 2019

The man was restrained and had the microphone taken from him, but was allowed to remain in the room.