Elizabeth Warren Pushes Gun Control Before Pensacola Facts Known

Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren pushed gun control Friday before the identity of the Pensacola shooter, the type of gun used, and numerous other bits of integral information was known.

A gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on December 6, killing two and wounding numerous others.

Before facts were known Warren tweeted:

Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I'm heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members. https://t.co/G1y0uyM0KW — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019

Warren’s gun control tweet omitted the fact that Naval Air Station Pensacola is already a gun-free zone. Guns can only be brought on the base via permission from a commanding officer and even then, the guns allowed must be stored “in the installation’s armory.”

Warren has espoused numerous gun controls during her presidential campaign, including the use of excise taxes to gun raise prices for the purpose of driving down gun sales. She also supports a federal limit on the number of guns Americans can purchase and she wants an “assault weapons” ban, even if it means taking such guns away.

She also supports the use of executive to circumvent Congress for more gun control.

