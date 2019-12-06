Poll: Elizabeth Warren Slips as Michael Bloomberg Rises

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is slipping in the polls as billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D) is gaining traction, but nearly one-third of Democrats and independent voters “don’t know” whom they will ultimately support, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday revealed.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted December 4-9, 2019, among 719 adults “who identify as Democrats, independents and politically unaffiliated,” showed Joe Biden (D) slowly losing his edge to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), earning 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Warren, who has been losing ground to Sanders in recent weeks, remained in third but fell into the single digits with nine percent support, her “lowest level in four months,” according to Reuters:

To be sure, Warren is still among the most popular candidates in Iowa, which will be holding its nominating contest on Feb. 3, and she is also among the top candidates in other early primary states. But nationally, Warren has slipped as her rivals for the nomination criticized her proposal for extending government-paid healthcare to all Americans as too costly.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with six percent support. With Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) out of the race, Bloomberg came in fifth with four percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D), who garnered three percent support. The remaining candidates earned one percent support or less. The poll’s credibility interval is +/- four percentage points:

#National @Reuters/@Ipsos Poll (12/4-5):

Biden 19%

Sanders 14%

Warren 9%

Buttigieg 6%

Bloomberg 4%

Yang 3%

Booker 1%

Castro 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Delaney 1%

Williamson 1%

Steyer 1%

Patrick 1%

Gabbard 0%

Bennet 0%https://t.co/SFiuY5uPEC — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 6, 2019

The poll also found that 31 percent of Democrats and independents remain undecided on the candidate they will support, which is the “highest level of indecision measured in Reuters/Ipsos poll dating back to mid-April,” according to Reuters.