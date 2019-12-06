Pete Buttigieg Denounces White ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protester Disrupting Black Supporters

Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized a white Black Lives Matter protester on Thursday for taking a microphone from a black supporter.

Buttigieg described the disturbance as “unfortunate.”

“It shows kind of where politics has come to, especially for somebody to interrupt an African American woman who was speaking about her truth and her experience,” he said in an interview with NBC News.

A white man wearing a Christmas-themed Black Lives Matter shirt stormed the stage and took the microphone from South Bend Councilwoman Sharon McBride as she was explaining why she supported Buttigieg.

“What kind of nonsense is this?” the protester asked, criticizing McBride for wearing a leather jacket, then screaming and chanting, “This is a farce! This is a farce! This is a farce!”

One woman stood up and approached the protester, waving her cane before others in the crowd restrained her.

The protester was eventually moved to the back of the room after the microphone was retrieved, but she was not kicked out of the event.

Buttigieg complained about the political climate in America, suggesting that the way to fix it is to give everyone a chance to speak.

“This is the climate that we’re in, and we need to continue making sure that everyone is empowered to speak their truth, their experience, and, in particular, when it comes to South Bend’s story,” he said.