The White House on Friday responded to a deadline set by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler by ripping the committee’s partisan process for impeachment.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” wrote White House counsel Pat Cipollone in a letter sent to Nadler.

Breitbart News obtained a copy of the letter, which denounced the impeachment proceedings from the beginning, noting that Democrats failed to get a “single shred” of criminal evidence against the president.

Nadler last week set a deadline of December 6 for the White House to say whether or not they would participate in the next round of impeachment proceedings.

But the White House remained defiant toward the Democrat-led effort.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipollone wrote. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.”

Cipollone called the proceedings a “reckless abuse of power” and cited President Trump in the letter.

“Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: ‘If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,'” he wrote.

Read the full letter below: