Report: Saudi Student Used Handgun in Pensacola Attack

Reports indicate that the Saudi Arabian student who opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola used a handgun to carry out his attack.

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred Friday morning when the gunman opened fire, killing three innocents and causing numerous others to be transported to the hospital for injuries.

The Washington Post reports that the gunman was “a military pilot from Saudi Arabia training in the United States.” The U.S. Naval Institute reports that the attacker used a handgun to carry out his heinous act.

Escambia Sheriff David Morgan noted the use of handgun and the courageous actions of two Escambia County Sheriff’s officers who took action to stop the attack and were wounded. Morgan said, “We have two officers of the Escambia County Sheriff’s office in the initial response that negated the threat, they’re now in a local hospital. We expect them to fully recover.”

On December 6, Crime Prevention Research Center’s John Lott reported that Naval Air Station Pensacola is a gun-free zone.

Another shooting in a gun-free zone: Two murdered, at least 11 hospitalized, in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida https://t.co/XdL8EgdzFP#2A @NRA @everytown — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) December 6, 2019

