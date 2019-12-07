Flashback: Michael Bloomberg Says Nanny State Proposals Earned Him Spot in Heaven

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg once asserted that his numerous nanny state proposals – including his pursuit of banning large sugary beverages and enacting sweeping gun control measures – have earned him a spot in heaven.

A flashback of remarks from Bloomberg has surfaced, featuring the former New York City mayor proclaiming that he “earned” his place in heaven.

Bloomberg made the remarks in a 2014 New York Times article detailing his plan to drop $50 million on gun control efforts, targeting the NRA.

“They say, ‘We don’t care. We’re going to go after you,’” he told the paper. “‘If you don’t vote with us we’re going to go after your kids and your grandkids and your great-grandkids. And we’re never going to stop.’”

“We’ve got to make them afraid of us,” he added.

“I am telling you if there is a God, when I get to heaven I’m not stopping to be interviewed,” Bloomberg told the Times, referencing his work on “gun safety, obesity and smoking cessation.”

“I am heading straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It’s not even close,” he added.

Another unflattering flashback of Bloomberg resurfaced last month, featuring the billionaire describing tax hikes on the poor as a “good thing.” He made the remarks during an appearance at the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meeting last year.

As Breitbart News detailed: