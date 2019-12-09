Donald Trump: IG Report Shows ‘Attempted Overthrow’ of Presidency

President Donald Trump said he was deeply disturbed and saddened by the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General (IG) report on Monday.

“This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” Trump said.

The president spoke to reporters at the White House during a roundtable meeting on freedom of education.

The report was received with mixed results from Trump allies and critics, noting that Inspector General Michael Horowitz exonerated the motivations of top FBI officials despite multiple failures in the FISA applications process.

“It’s a disgrace what’s happened with the things that were done to our country…it’s incredible, far worse than what I ever thought possible,” he said.

Trump noted that FBI officials “fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts” on the FISA applications, which in his mind, was unforgivable.

“It’s a very sad day when I see that…it was concocted…probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country,” he said.