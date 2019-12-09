UFC wrestler Bryce Mitchell offered President Donald Trump help to beat up some Washington, DC, politicians after a match victory on Saturday.

“Donald Trump. I’m up here in D.C. If you need help whooping some politician, holler at me bro; I’ll do it for free!” he shouted into the microphone after his victory.

The video of his comments was shared by Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino and also shared by the president.

Mitchell also issued his repeated demand for Reebok to make him some camo shorts.

“Reebok, y’all going to have to kill me or make me some camo shorts because I’m not shuttin’ up until then,” he said.

Mitchell won his fight in the first round with a rare “body twister” move, the second wrestler to get a submission with the move in UFC history.

After the fight, Mitchell offered to buy Donald Trump dinner.

“I’m up here in DC, I had to say something to my boy Donald Trump, he’s right down the street, if he wants to go grab a bite to eat, it’s on me,” he said.