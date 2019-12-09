Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is calling for more gun control and blaming the NRA after a known criminal allegedly shot and killed an officer Saturday.

ABC 13 reports that 25-year-old Arturo Solis allegedly shot and killed Houston Sgt. Christopher Brewster while Brewster was responding to a domestic call regarding Solis.

Solis allegedly admitted to shooting Brewster and indicated that he did so in hopes that he could avoid being arrested.

Solis’s previous criminal charges include “burglary of a vehicle” (January 2017), “evading arrest/detention” (March 2016), “harassment” (September 2016), “assault on a family member” (August 2015), and “criminal mischief” (November 2014). The charges were all due to crimes at different times, and each charge resulted in a conviction that included being sentenced to time in jail.

Despite Solis’s criminal history, Police Chief Acevedo responded to the shooting of Brewster by calling for more gun control.

Acevedo said, “Choose sides. It is right and wrong and it is not that complicated.”

He added, “Start caring about cops, children and women and everyday gun violence.”

Acevedo suggested Texas lawmakers’ refusal to pass more gun control was a show a “cowardice” that somehow set the stage for the attack on Brewster. He said, “[Brewster’s] mom, his father, his sisters, his friends, and ultimately the community he laid down his life for will be putting him to rest before Christmas because of the cowardice of the political people we have in office.”

The police chief also called out the NRA for opposing gun control.

