President Donald Trump is now leading Democrat presidential candidates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as Congressional Democrats continue struggling to impeach the president.

A Firehouse/Optimus poll conducted in December shows Trump ahead of his Democrat opponents, even former Vice President Joe Biden who remains one of the stronger candidates opposing the president.

Biden is five points below Trump in Michigan and Pennsylvania and nine points below Trump in Wisconsin.

Prior polls from Firehouse Strategies showed Biden competing evenly with Trump in states like Michigan or beating him in the states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, Biden went from a 12-point lead of President Trump in March to nine points below the president in December.

Trump has similar or stronger leads over Democrat candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Newcomer candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also loses big against President Trump, the poll shows.

Impeachment is not popular with battleground state voters either.

Around 51 percent of voters in Michigan, 52.2 percent of voters in Pennsylvania, and 57.9 percent of voters in Wisconsin opposed impeachment and removal of the president.

The survey was conducted December 3-5 of 12/3 of 1,759 likely 2020 general election voters in Wisconsin (N = 610), Michigan (N = 551), and Pennsylvania (N = 598) with about a four percent margin of error.