Real Clear Politics, a non-partisan (and indispensable) site that tracks countless polls and averages them, also tracks the job approval numbers for President Trump and former (thank heaven) President Obama in a way that allows us to see how the two presidents compare on this same day during their respective presidencies.

And will you look at this…

On the very same day the deranged media and demented Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against Trump, his average job approval rating is higher than Obama’s was on this same day during his first (failed) term as president.

As of today, Trump enjoys an average approval rating of 45 percent.

On this same day during his (failed) presidency, Obama averaged just a 43.5 approval rating.

How big of a media failure is this?

Well, consider the following…

We are now entering our fourth year of a media jihad against Trump, a hate campaign unlike any other in modern history. Literally, billions and billions and billions of corporate dollars are being spent by every corner of the establishment media to destroy one man, this one man: Trump. The “Very Fine People” Hoax, the Russia Collusion Hoax, the Fish Food Hoax, the Brett Kavanaugh-Rapist Hoax, the Kurds Are Being Exterminated Hoax — I’m forgetting a hundred more — and now we have this laughable Impeachment Hoax.

Compare that to Barry Obama, a man this same media spent billions and billions and billions of corporate dollars to shield, to protect, to assure and reassure the public of his unique magnificence, competence, and holiness.

And after all of that, all of this propaganda, all of this effort and money, according to not just one poll, but all the polls, Trump is more popular.

What’s more, he is more popular while the Democrat Party and the media are rigging nothing less than his impeachment.

For six weeks now, the media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) have rigged the impeachment process to make Trump look as terrible as humanly possible. In an effort to smear him as a traitor, as an extortionist, the president has been stripped of his due process rights, even as Democrats held secret hearings in the Capitol basement and selectively leaked lies to a willing media.

All this media lying to manufacture hate for Trump and all the media lying to manufacture worshipful adoration for Obama, and Trump is still more popular.

I’m telling you, the media landscape has dramatically changed.

Over the last 15 years I have spent making a living at this online, I have seen the American people’s attitude towards the media shift from suspicion, to distrust, to contempt, to hatred… But now we have reached the most dangerous place of all for the media — total indifference.

People just aren’t paying attention to the media anymore. People just don’t care. Everyone knows the media are partisan and corrupt, everyone knows the media lie, and because we’re all tired of criticizing them in the pointless hope they will change – tired of pointlessly raging against an evil that will never change – as a country, we have set the entire institution on IGNORE.

The media have almost no power anymore… In their partisan zeal and bottomless arrogance, the media squandered the goodwill of the American people.

As far as moral authority, don’t make me laugh.

