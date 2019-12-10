On Impeachment Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi Toasts the Media at Holiday Party

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal(not seen), Democrat of Massachusetts, speak about the US - Mexico - Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 10, 2019. - Officials from the US, Canada and Mexico will …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toasted the media after Articles of Impeachment were announced Tuesday, celebrating reporters on Capitol Hill at a special holiday event.

Pelosi raised her glass and toasted the press as the “guardians of democracy” after unveiling the articles of impeachment on Tuesday.

Several reporters in the room shared information about the party on Twitter.

Pelosi said that Democrats were scheduled to leave Washington for Christmas the following Friday, reassuring everyone that they would get their work done.

Earlier in the afternoon, Pelosi hosted a Holiday party for members of Congress after announcing the articles of impeachment and passed out big boxes of San Francisco chocolates to the members.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.