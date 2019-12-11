Promises Kept: Donald Trump Celebrates Life Goal of Replacing NAFTA

President Donald Trump celebrated the news on Wednesday that House Democrats would vote to approve replacing NAFTA with the USMCA.

The president shared a video of highlighting his long history of opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

As a private citizen, @realDonaldTrump saw that Americans were treated unfairly by NAFTA. He ran for office—and won—on a promise to fix it. Promises made, promises kept. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6XyHKnjjer — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2019

The first clip features Trump criticizing NAFTA in an interview with Tim Russert in 1999.

“Bad. Really bad. I hate it. I never liked it,” Trump said to Russert when asked about NAFTA. “And the only reason we’re doing all right is that the economy is OK right now. If the economy goes down the toilet, the NAFTA will be a disaster for this country.”

“As a private citizen, Donald Trump saw that Americans were treated unfairly by NAFTA,” the White House wrote on Twitter. “He ran for office and won on a promise to fix it. Promises made, promises kept.”

On Tuesday, Trump noted he spoke with President of the AFL–CIO Richard Trumka and Teamsters President James Hoffa about the deal.

“We had some very good talks and everybody is really loving the USMCA,” Trump said. “So we’re very happy about that. Very, very happy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she hoped for a vote to approve the USMCA prior to the Congressional recess on December 20th.