Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse committed during the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

The DOJ inspector general report shows investigators uncovered 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” involving three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). It said such inaccuracies likely led to the bureau’s justification to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Read Horowitz’s opening statement below: