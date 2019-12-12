Photos: Christian Leaders Pray for Trump at White House

Roughly 50 Christian leaders and worshipers participated in a prayer session at the White House last week as the House Democrats’ impeachment effort continues to move forward.

Christian pastors and faith-based leaders prayed over President Trump in the Oval Office on Friday — an event headed by Paula White-Cain, who serves as special adviser to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative in the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence kicked off the event by touting the Trump administration’s progress in protecting religious liberties. “Wonderful stopping by a worship leaders briefing today at the @WhiteHouse! America is a proud Nation of believers and our Administration will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith!” Pence tweeted, sharing a photo of himself addressing attendees.

Wonderful stopping by a worship leaders briefing today at the @WhiteHouse! America is a proud Nation of believers and our Administration will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith! pic.twitter.com/1IaeQ1gOZJ — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 6, 2019

After Pence’s remarks, senior White House aide Ivanka Trump spoke about the administration’s proposals for maternity leave and touted progress on the economy. Next, Sam Brownback, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, took questions on how the U.S. is helping to combat the persecution of Christians around the globe, Fox News reported.

President Trump later met the leaders in the Cabinet Room, where he reportedly cracked a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) repeated declaration that she prays for him.

“Nancy Pelosi says that she prays for me, but she doesn’t tell anyone what she prays for,” the president quipped. “But I know you guys have come to pray for me and I know you care about what’s happening in this administration.”

The Christian leaders then headed into the Oval Office, where they led a prayer session over President Trump.

Pastors, worship leaders pray for Trump in Oval Office amid impeachment fight https://t.co/aH7x1VzeDM — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) December 12, 2019

“All 50 of us crammed into the Oval Office. He sat at his desk and he said pray for me,” Sean Feucht, a Christian artist and congressional candidate in California, said in a statement to Fox News about the event.

“We just laid our hands on him and prayed for him. It was like a real intense, hardcore prayer. It was so wild,” he added. “I could not believe he invited us in. That he carved out time to meet with us.”

Christian music singers Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes lauded the event in a message shared by the White House to social media.

“The thing that moved me the most was just how everyone is so for making sure we’re changing people’s lives and not leaving those that are marginalized and those that have been trafficked…they’re working to end these things and change these things,” Jobe said. “I’ve just been in tears all day….God is moving!”